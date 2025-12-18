STATESVILLE, N.C. — Former race driver Greg Biffle and members of his family were among seven people who died in a plane crash Thursday in North Carolina, state police said.

The business jet erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles (72 kilometres) north of Charlotte.

Flight records show the plane was registered to a company run by Biffle.

“Although the post-crash fire prevents us from releasing a definitive list of the occupants at this time, it is believed that Mr. Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane,” state police said.

Biffle, 55, won more than 50 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A business jet with six people aboard crashed Thursday at a regional airport in North Carolina used by NASCAR teams and Fortune 500 companies, erupting in a large fire and killing multiple people, authorities said.

Flight records show the plane was registered to a company run by retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.

There were six people on the Cessna C550 that crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles (72 kilometres) north of Charlotte, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“I can confirm there were fatalities,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Golfers playing next to the airport were shocked as they witnessed the disaster, even dropping to the ground at the Lakewood Golf Club while the plane was overhead. The ninth hole was covered with debris.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh! That’s way too low,’” said Joshua Green of Mooresville. “It was scary.”

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating. AccuWeather says there was some drizzle and clouds at the time of the crash.

The plane took off from the airport shortly after 10 a.m. but then returned and was attempting to land there, according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com.

The plane had planned to fly later from Sarasota, Fla., to Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas before returning to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and then to Statesville by evening, data showed.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane. The airport’s website states that it offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

With 2025 almost over, there have been 1,331 U.S. crashes this year investigated by the NTSB, from two-seat planes to commercial aircraft, compared to a total of 1,482 in 2024.

Major air disasters around the world in 2025 include the plane-helicopter collision that killed 67 in Washington, the Air India crash that killed 260 in India, and a crash in Russia’s Far East that claimed 48 lives. Fourteen people, including 11 on the ground, died in a UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky.

Robertson reported from Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press writers Josh Funk in Omaha, Neb., Ed White in Detroit and Sarah Brumfield in Washington contributed to this story.

Allen G. Breed And Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press