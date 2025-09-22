Windsor police are looking for a man wanted in a series of retail thefts.

According to police, the male suspect stole items from a store in the 1500 block of Huron Church Rd. on April 12.

Police say the man returned to the same store six more times between April and June and stole merchandise without making any attempt to pay.

The man is described as white, approximately 60 to 75 years old, 5’6" tall, 170 lbs, with grey hair.

He's wanted on charges of seven counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.