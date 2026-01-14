The Retail Crime Unit at Windsor police is reporting strong results for local businesses in 2025.

The unit says shoplifting incidents dropped 29 per cent last year, while cases cleared by charges increased 24 per cent.

The initiative launched in July 2024 with the aim of curbing retail crime and better supporting affected businesses.

At the time of the launch, Windsor police said the heart of this strategy was the creation of a full-time retail theft coordinator to help streamline shoplifting investigations, track repeat offenders, and ensure businesses receive the support they need to deter future incidents.

The police service said the new position was bolstered by important improvements to our online crime reporting tool, making it easier for retailers to continue to report store thefts through the online portal while allowing police to collect statistics more effectively and deploy resources where they are needed most.

Since the launch of the unit, Windsor police say retailers choosing to proceed with charges rose by 84 per cent.