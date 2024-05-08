Restoration work on the John R. Park Homestead is ongoing.

The work, which began in November 2023, started with the most urgent priority which was to fix the structural stability of the roof of the historic home of John and Amelia Park.

The restoration team installed sister joints to repair the roof sag caused by historic powder post beetle damage. This work raised the roof by nearly 12 inches in some areas.

The Essex Region Conservation says throughout the winter months they restored the plaster to the attic, repaired windows in the basement, among other projects.

Now that the temperature is warmer, the team has started repairs on the exterior siding where they are repainting it.

Provincial permit approvals have recently been received to allow the contractors to undertake excavation and waterproofing on the south side of the historic home and replace the lakeside porch.

The home will remain closed until the fall as work continues.

John and Amelia Park lived in the home, which was built in 1842, and the home has been restored to bring the nineteenth century to life.