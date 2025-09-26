The community will notice some construction taking place around Willistead Park.

Work is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 29 to repair and restore various pillars along the perimeter fence at the park.

This project will include the complete reconstruction of 50 fence pillars, including the gates along Chilver Road and Richmond Street.

These pillars need repair due to old age, and the freeze-thaw cycle over the years.

All original material will be incorporated as part of the process.

$500,000 was earmarked for this work as part of the city's 10-year capital plan, and Sterling Ridge General Contracting will be completing the work.

This work will be completed throughout the fall, with the likelihood of a pause during the winter, and completion by spring 2026.

Access to the park from Chilver and Richmond may be closed at various times, and sidewalk closures may be in effect around the park.