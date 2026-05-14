Responder Golf Classic on track to reach $200K goal

The Roseland Responder Golf Classic will take place on Friday June 19, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Save the date.

The Roseland Responder Golf Classic will take place on Friday June 19, which marks the fourth and final year of the four-year fundraising series.

The golf tournament raises money in support of local charities with $150,000 raised over the previous three tournaments.

Windsor Fire Chief Jamie Waffle says the tournament brings first responders and the community together.

“This golf tournament provides a unique opportunity for the community groups, first responders, supporters and sponsors along with a small army of volunteers to join together and celebrate the outstanding work performed each and every day by our frontline emergency service providers who keep us protected and safe throughout the year,” he said.

Waffle said proceeds from the tournament will once again support three local charities.

“Canadian Mental Health Association from Windsor-Essex County, the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics,” said Waffle.

Roseland’s general manager and head golf professional Dave Deluzio says organizers anticipate reaching the $200,000 goal that was set four years ago.

“We anticipate raising the remaining funds in order to contribute to $100,000 towards the Roseland Legacy Project ‘Road to 100’, and $100,000 shared among the chief’s three charities of choice,” he said.

The ‘Road to 100’, will celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary this year, including a big event happening in September, according to Deluzio.

He says registration for the June 19 tournament is open now.

“We do have a few spots for foursomes,” Deluzio said.

“You can reach out to me. Just give me a call here at Roseland or e-mail me, we’ll get you registered. We’re also looking if there’s any sponsors out there, anyone has some prizing or something like that, we’re always welcome to to adding people to the event. We do have a few spots left but they do sell out fast. This is an event that sells out every year.”

Funds raised will support the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex, focusing on mental health education and training, including programs for first responders.

The Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund, which assists members, families, and a range of local community groups, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, which promotes inclusion and support for people with intellectual disabilities.

Registration details can be found here.