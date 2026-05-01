Dozens of residents attended an open house to receive more information about a future condo development at the Roseland Golf Course.

The City of Windsor held the open house Thursday evening at the Capri Pizza Rec Centre where residents could speak with city staff, read information on the proposed development, and leave comments on their thoughts.

It was announced last Friday that Valente Development and Bear Construction have secured the $33-million "Residences at Roseland" project that will see a four-storey condominium constructed with 48 units that will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

The price tag of the units range between $400,000 and $1-million, with 80 per cent of the condos facing Canada's only Donald J. Ross course.

This open house is part of the official planning process and allows the city to hear from residents, gather their comments, and present all of the information to the city's development committee, followed by city council for final approvals.

Ron lives in the Roseland area and says he likes the proposal.

"I think it's going to be a welcomed addition to the area, and I'm looking forward to seeing it when it's all done... and possibly buying one of the units. I think they're priced reasonable."

Dan is a newer resident in the Roseland area and says he has a number of concerns with the proposal.

"Traffic, access, security... I do have questions about how taxes would be affected... even the sewer capacity."

Josh Vincent lives in the Roseland area and says while he understands the need for more housing, he's concerned about the ripple effect of this development being approved.

"They're asking for apartment buildings, and bigger buildings along Cabana [Road] now, including the empty lot directly next to me, so if this is going to be, they quoted a ripple effect, where people are going to be moving into these condos, the exact thing is going to happen with the apartments, and it's going to be approval after approval, and now my house isn't going to be worth as much."

The land of the proposed condo would need to be rezoned before any development could move forward.

City staff hopes to have a full report ready for the city committee and council by June.

Valente Development and Bear Construction secured the project through an Expression of Interest issued by the city.

Valente is buying the 1.3 acres of land for $1.5-million; however, the golf clubhouse will be owned by the City of Windsor.