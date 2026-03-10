Congestion and parking issues dominated a statutory public meeting in Amherstburg Monday night on the next phase of the River’s Edge development.

The proposal covers nearly four hectares of vacant land north of Brunner Avenue, near Front Road.

The developer, Piroli Group, is looking to build 10 single homes and 38 townhouses, and is seeking changes to the official plan and zoning to allow low-density residential use.

The project would sit next to one of the two apartment buildings built in earlier phases.

Approximately 30 residents gathered in council chambers where 10 people spoke, and two written submissions were heard.

Brunner Avenue resident, Rob Roberts, was worried about more noise and congestion.

"I mean we put up with enough right now with just the parking on Brunner Avenue. It's crazy. It's lights, it's noise, and it's all throughout the night," he said.

Debbie Pajot said her area streets shouldn't be forced to handle visitor parking.

"I don't see utilizing streets for parking for everybody. I feel apartments, you're gonna build them, you provide your own parking, leave our streets alone," she said.

Josh Lapierre said he did not want townhomes to change the dynamic of his neighbourhood.

"We do not have green space for our children to play. Adding more traffic on the roads that our children have to use for their bikes, road hockey, et cetera, it is not acceptable," he said.

Pat Fox was fearful his neighbourhood would become a "death trap" with cars already speeding through.

"We already lost two poles in the last year. Lucky it wasn't a person, you've got a little tiny sidewalk," he said.

About 40 studies and reports have been submitted as part of the application.

Council heard that a new street will be created that can accomodate on street parking, on top of garage and driveway parking for each home.

The meeting was to strictly hear feedback from residents and for council to ask staff questions.

The file is expected back in front of council in one or two months.