MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Former federal member of Parliament Carolyn Parrish has been elected mayor of Mississauga, Ont.

Parrish, who is also a former city councillor in Mississauga, had a comfortable lead with 43,091 votes with over 99 per cent of polls reporting Monday night.



Her next-closest challenger, city councillor Alvin Tedjo, trailed with 34,647, followed well back by fellow councillor and former Ontario MPP Dipika Damerla at 26,951.



The race was a byelection, triggered after former mayor Bonnie Crombie stepped down in January to lead the Ontario Liberals.



To run for mayor, Parrish resigned as councillor for Ward 5, whose residents also voted for a candidate to fill her seat.



With the key issue of housing availability and affordability at the forefront of the race, Parrish had said she would work to rezone land for residential use in shopping hubs to minimize disruption to existing neighbourhoods.

