Hundreds of people strolled around Jackson Park during the final night of Bright Lights.

The last day to see the annual holiday light displays was on Wednesday, and hundreds of people passed through to see the lights one last time for the season.

The holiday display has been open to the public since November 28.

The display featured themed zones such as the Northern Lights, the Enchanted Children's Village, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Merry and Bright, Santa's Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and Peace and Love Around the World.

Atlas and Bear were excited to see the lights.

"The lights are fun!"

"Very good lights, everywhere is pretty good and pretty fun."

Nikita says she had a lot of favourite parts throughout the park.

"Actually, I kind of liked the stars and the blue and white tree."

And Johnny took in the lights one last time.

"My favourite section is the tree... the big tree!"

Jenna brought her two sons to the lights - which is a yearly tradition for them.

"I'm so sad to see it go, it's magical here. It's just so nice, you could go somewhere for free, enjoy family time, and just... we're sad to see it go."

A group of friends went to see the lights, and one resident says it was a perfect last night.

"The temperatures are okay, and we're just enjoying the last day of the Bright Lights!"

Take down of the displays will occur in phases now that the event has wrapped up for the season.

Last year's event saw over 105,000 people enjoy the displays, vendors, and holiday entertainment.

Bright Lights Windsor has run annually in Jackson Park since its launch in December 2017.