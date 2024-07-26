Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) are reminding residents to follow safety measures after a precautionary notice was issued on Tuesday due to a blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair.

WECHU says test results from the visually observed algae bloom are still pending.



"Wind and water conditions may move the blue-green algae bloom towards other areas, which could contaminate some sources of drinking water and beaches," said Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, WECHU's Medical Officer of Health.



"Residents and visitors are urged to take a cautious approach and protect themselves, their children, and their pets from potential health risks," he said.



Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are microscopic organisms that occur naturally in freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in the late summer and early fall.



They are usually present in low numbers but can rapidly increase in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that gets a lot of sun.



When this happens, they can form blooms that discolour the water or produce floating scum on the surface of the water.



These blooms can make the water appear bluish-green, can form solid looking clumps, and may contain toxins, called microcystins, that can be dangerous to human and animal health.



Follow these safety measures if you live near an area where a bloom has developed or if you have recently observed a bloom:

-Do not drink or use the water for food preparation, including infant formula.

-Use an alternate source of safe drinking water, such as bottled water, for the duration of the bloom.

-Do not boil and drink water that may contain blue-green algae because toxins are not destroyed by boiling and boiling may increase toxins.

-Do not swim and avoid water sports where a bloom is present.

-Do not allow pets to drink lake water during a blue-green algae bloom as they may suffer serious health risks, including death.