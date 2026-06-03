Residential home sales down nearly 18% in May: WECAR

A dip in home sales across Windsor-Essex in May.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a nearly 18 per cent decrease in year-over-year sales with 424 homes sold in May compared to 517 in May 2025.

Year-to-date sales are also down nearly seven per cent with 1,795 homes sold throughout 2026 compared to 1,929 during the first five months of 2025.

Meanwhile, the average price of a home was up 1.6 per cent at $565,000 in May 2026 compared to $556,062 last May.

The association says 123 properties were sold last month in the price range of $420,000 and $549,999, while 104 properties were sold in the price range of $550,000 to $699,999.

Market activity also saw a 12 per cent decrease, with 1,226 new listings in May compared to 1,394 listings in the same month last year.