Residents in Amherstburg will have a chance to provide comments on the latest phase of a residential development.

A statutory public meeting will take place Monday at 5 p.m. at town hall on the proposed third phase of the River’s Edge development.

The development is located north of Brunner Ave. near Front Rd/Sandwich St.

Councillor Linden Crain says the applicant is proposing 10 single detached homes and 38 townhouse units for the vacant property.

He says the developer needs an official plan amendment and a zoning bylaw amendment to change the zoning from general commercial, heavy industrial, and medium-density residential to low-density residential with a special provision.

"They're proposing 10 single detached homes and 38 townhouse units," he says. "There's about 3.8 hectors of vacant land north of Brunner Avenue that they're looking to develop."

Crain says it's still early in the process but feels it's important to have that area developed.

"It's been vacant land for quite some time, and as we know with the former General Chemical site, it's nice to get that area up and running and to have some development," says Crain. "We are receiving feedback from residents regarding congestion, which has been an issue since the two apartments were built."

He says no decisions will be made today, but council will hear from the public, and councillors will be able to ask town staff questions about the proposed development.

"There's still a number of studies that are in the works and that the applicant has already submitted," he says Crain. "Looks like there are about 40 different studies and reports, so there's a lot of due diligence going into this project, and we'll see what the outcome is."

Piroli Group Developments is behind the proposed project.

The previous phases, which have already been completed, include two six-story apartment buildings.

The proposed development is located to the east of one of the apartment buildings, south of the former General Chemical property.