A Windsor resident and community advocate has taken to social media to engage the City of Windsor over his concerns regarding the city-owned International Aquatic and Training Centre facility downtown.

The lengthy social media post, written by Syx Langemann, touched on safety concerns at the aquatic centre, including no staff or security upstairs during mornings due to a staffing cut, no way to call for help, and risks to older patrons with emergency equipment hard to access.

He pointed to understaffing that leaves the front desk unattended and pulls lifeguards from the pool, as well as service cuts, rising fees, and declining staff morale.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local with guest host Kristen Siapas, Langemann said he is a daily user of the upstairs gym facility, and there is the need for staff assistance sometimes to deal with an unruly patron.

"To compound this issue when we have any problems upstairs now, and we have to go down and pull that staff person off the desk, there's only one staff person. So now the security person is watching the downstairs, watching the desk. This is not their job," he said.

"Then to further compound this, I find out from the staff members that when that staff person at the front desk has to take a break, they're pulling a lifeguard from the aquatic centre to man the front desk."

Langemann felt the security issues could open the city up to possible litigation.

"What am I hoping to get out this? I hope to get that shift back. It's $4,500 a year that they're trying to save on that facility. It pales in comparison to any sort of lawsuit that they are going to have, which we are seeing kind of in the news pop up with things like Sandpoint Beach," said Langemann.

Langemann said his letter is posted on Facebook and invited residents who share his concerns to engage with the post, and ultimately, reach out to 311 with concerns.

"It is an open letter. Feel free to copy and paste it. Send it to every one of the councillors. Tag them in it. This is only one tiny example of them brushing something underneath the rug in the face of even having more cuts coming in the next year," he said.

Downtown Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says he uses the facility everyday and has not personally experienced the issues raised.

Agostino said the city reached out and replied to Langemann on Friday through email.

"It's pretty detailed in there and I don't want to get into it publicly because these are safety and security measures. There's a lot of safety and security measures that you don't talk about in public because what you don't want to do is you don't want to give those people looking to do something not right the idea of exactly what you're doing," he said.

"I can assure everyone that the aquatic centre and Adventure Bay is a safe facility. Always has been, always will be."

Agostino said he personally reached out Langemann offering to meet in person to address concerns, a meeting that was scheduled to take place over the weekend.

"I want to look at his concerns through his lens. Understanding that his concerns may be different than what others think," he said.

"One other thing that's glaring out at me is when I hear about someone being in there yelling profanities, saying dangerous things, if that's the case, my question is why is that person in there, right? That person should not be able to return. So I've got to understand this from a complexity issue."

Agostino said the changing of seasons into a slower period may have resulted in moving staff hours around and called it good business practice.

"I would beg to say that Adventure Bay and the aquatic centre is probably the most staffed facility in the City of Windsor, besides probably WFCU Centre, but, I'm going to say on a full-time basis there's more hours in the aquatic centre than there is at the WFCU," he said.

"You know, you can always do some fine tuning and I always want to address anyone's needs, but rest assured, Adventure Bay is and will continue to be a safe place for everyone to be."

Agostino invited anyone with facility concerns to reach out to him personally.