A lifesaving event on the Detroit River.

Windsor Police received a call from a distressed community member who spotted a person in the water around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers initiated an urgent search and found the person struggling in the water who was drifting dangerously from shore.

Using floatation equipment from a patrol car, an officer entered the river and was able to reach the person 150 feet away who was pulled to shore, cared for on scene, then taken to hospital.

Police say the officers showed heroism but also underscore the importance of reaching out during a mental health crisis.

If you or someone you know is struggling, visit https://wechu.org/mental-health/where-get-help to access free, confidential resources.