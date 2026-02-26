The Toronto Blue Jays and Max Scherzer have reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth US$3 million, according to multiple reports.

Scherzer, a two-time World Series champion and three-time Cy Young Award winner, played the 2025 season in Toronto on a one-year, $15 million contract.

The 41-year-old right-hander had a 5-5 record in 17 starts, with a 5.19 earned-run average in his lone campaign with the Jays.

He had a 3.77 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 14.1 innings across three starts in the post-season where Toronto fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in the World Series.

Scherzer has 3,489 career strikeouts across 2,963 innings, good for 11th all time in Major League Baseball.

Justin Verlander is the only active pitcher ahead of Scherzer on the list, sitting in eighth with 3,553 strikeouts in 3,567.2 innings.