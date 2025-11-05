TORONTO — Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber has opted to remain a Toronto Blue Jay, according to multiple reports.

The Blue Jays have not confirmed the move.

Bieber is reported to have picked up his player option instead of choosing free agency at age 30.

The Californian had seven regular-season starts for Toronto with a 3.57 ERA.

Bieber won Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He worked 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowed four hits and struck out three.

He was a trade deadline acquisition from the Cleveland Guardians.