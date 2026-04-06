Windsor police say the reported crime in Windsor and Amherstburg was down last month compared to last March.

Crimes against people dropped by 11.3 per cent in March 2026, driven by fewer reported assaults and sexual offences.

Property crimes declined by 13 per cent, with fewer reported break-ins, mischief, theft, and possession of stolen property.

Other Criminal Code violations increased by 13.8 per cent, mainly due to more bail violations as our bail compliance officers continue working to hold offenders accountable.

Police say these numbers are based on reported incidents and help us track trends and respond where needed. Reporting crime helps police better understand what’s happening in our community and how to address it.

More data, including year-to-date and neighbourhood statistics, is available on the WPS website.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner