The Toronto Blue Jays have come up short in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes.

Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly reached an agreement on a four-year, $240 million megadeal on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal will pay Tucker $60 million annually, and is the second highest AAV in all of Major League Baseball behind his new teammate Shohei Ohtani at $70 million.

Passan also notes that the deal contains opt-outs after both the second and third years of the contract.

Kyle Tucker's four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons, sources tell ESPN.



An enormous windfall for the best free agent available. And the champs get even better. @ByRobertMurray was on top of the money. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

Multiple reports indicated the Blue Jays and New York Mets were the other teams involved in the Tucker bidding as he got close to making a decision.

While the Jays were unable to land Tucker, they have still had a busy off-season, reaching a $210 million deal with right-hander Dylan Cease early in December. They also inked pitchers Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers to three-year deals this winter and had starter Shane Bieber opt-in on his $16 million player option.

Tucker is a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a Gold Glove Award winner and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series title in 2022, clubbing two home runs in Houston’s six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Astros and was traded to the Chicago Cubs last winter in a deal involving Isaac Paredes.

Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI in 136 games for Chicago last season, making the All-Star Team for the fourth year in a row. However, his production dropped off in the second half of the season and he missed time in September due to a calf issue.

Since 2021, Tucker has hit more than 20 home runs every year, hit at least .257 each season and been worth at least 4.5 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

He is a career .273 hitter with an .865 OPS and 147 home runs in 769 regular-season games.