NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Detroit Lions have traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick, splitting up their backfield duo of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The move comes after reports surfaced that Montgomery would welcome a trade, but the Iowa State product vehemently denied those.

A native of Cincinnati, Montgomery spent the last three seasons with the Lions after playing for the Chicago Bears for four years. He appeared in all 17 games in 2025, rushing for 716 yards on 158 carries with eight touchdowns. He added another 192 yards on 24 receptions.

A third-round pick in 2019, Montgomery has rushed for 6,115 yards on 1,477 carries with 59 TDs in 105 career games. Montgomery is headed into the first season of a two-year, $18 million extension. He joins a Texans backfield led by Woody Marks that also includes veteran Nick Chubb. The status of Joe Mixon, who did not play at all in 2025, remains up in the air.

The move was the second of the day on Monday for the Texans who shipped right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the morning.