A new report released by Workforce WindsorEssex is aimed at helping identify local resources for tech workers in the region.

The report, called 'The State of Tech: Insights into the Tech Sector in Windsor-Essex', highlights the impact and vitality of the tech sector.

The local tech sector continues to grow and expand, providing essential support to the region, with Windsor-Essex's tech job growth outpacing the national average by three per cent. However, the local median salary is nearly $10,000 less than the national median salary, making it difficult to retain talent regionally.

By expanding education and employment in the sector, the region can encourage further investments to keep tech workers local.

Kal Fakhreddin, Project Coordinator and Research Analyst with Workforce WindsorEssex, says the sector has grown, and will continue to.

"We've found that there is actually a lot more growth than we anticipated, so we found that there are over 6,000 tech workers in Windsor-Essex, and we found that there is an 8.6 per cent projected growth rate over the next five years which is a very good number, very promising."



She says tech jobs can expand over several industries.



"It bleeds a lot into manufacturing and agriculture, two of our biggest industries here. And a lot of people don't know this but actually 59 per cent of all tech jobs are outside of the tech industry. So, here we see that a lot in Windsor because our economy is so diverse. So it's really not just the tech companies, but it's tech workers in other companies."



Fakhreddin says the University of Windsor and St. Clair College work to meet the needs of local employers.



"I know they meet with them pretty often, and at the university and college level they both have co-op programs, and those get them into local tech companies, and they really learn the ropes. And the communication between the two are really good from what I can tell. High school, they also have a lot of tech courses being offered very early on, that's a great introduction for high school students to see if that's something they'd like to do."



Recommendations for employers include connecting more with local educational institutions, better learning of tech to prepare students for work after graduation, and to connect with newcomers.

The report can be found on the Workforce WindsorEssex website.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides