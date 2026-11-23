Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Sunday.

It is the richest deal ever for a pitcher, both by total value and average annual value ($50 million).

Skubal is set to join a club that needed a clear-cut No. 1 starter to partner with promising right-hander Nolan McLean atop its rotation after the Mets missed the postseason in consecutive years despite carrying one of the top two most expensive payrolls in the majors.

The Mets were considered the favorites to land Skubal with Steve Cohen, the richest owner in baseball, fueling their push. They ultimately beat out the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers to land the top player in free agency.

Skubal made his decision after meeting with each team in California last week.

“He’s going to be great for the clubhouse,” Cohen told The New York Post on Sunday. “I don’t have to worry about him pitching in New York.

“... He’s an outstanding individual. He’s bright. He’s a student of the game. He’s very impressive.”

The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Skubal an offer, sources told ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. They wanted him back, and were willing to go long term, but the uncertainty of a new collective bargaining agreement and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so before a likely lockout.

The deal sets the all-time mark for guaranteed money for a pitcher, eclipsing the $325 million by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, over 12 years (Dodgers, 2023), and the AAV record for a pitcher had been $43.3 million, set by Max Scherzer (Mets, 2021).

The agreement is a departure from Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns’ approach of not giving long-term contracts to free agent starting pitchers in their late 20s and early 30s.

The Mets pursued Yamamoto, then 25, during Stearns’ first winter in charge after the 2024 season and offered him a long-term deal. Yamamoto, however, signed the record deal with the Dodgers.

Before Skubal’s deal, the longest contract that Stearns had given to a free agent starting pitcher was for three years.

Skubal’s contract isn’t even the richest one on the Mets’ books. That belongs to Juan Soto, another Scott Boras client who signed another record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract in December 2024.

The Mets have seven players on the books with at least an AAV of $20 million next season -- Soto, Skubal, Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien, Sean Manaea and Jorge Polanco.

The team’s projected payroll for next season is already over $340 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts.

The historic expenditure comes in the midst of a labor war in which owners are pushing a salary cap for the first time since 1994, a demand that led to a player strike that lasted more than seven months and the cancellation of a World Series for the first time in 90 years. The owners had stayed away from proposing a salary cap in subsequent negotiations -- and the league, outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, has avoided missing games.

This time, however, the owners have decided to disturb the labor peace for their coveted salary cap. They are expected to impose a lockout when the current CBA expires on Dec. 1. The MLB Players Association maintains it will not accept a salary cap. An ugly battle is expected to not only threaten the start of the 2027 season, but perhaps the entire season.

When the season does start, the Mets will have one of the game’s best pitchers on their side. Skubal, who turned 30 on Nov. 20, is a bona fide ace who has been every bit as dominant as he has been durable. Over the past three seasons, Skubal ranks third among starters in ERA (2.42), second in strikeouts (655), fourth in innings (546) and first in FanGraphs wins above replacement (18).

Since 2023, Skubal has made 103 starts with a 2.47 ERA and 757 strikeouts. His ERA is the lowest among 39 MLB pitchers with at least 100 starts during that span and more than half a run lower than the next-closest qualifiers, Cristopher Sanchez (2.97) and Zack Wheeler (2.98), according to ESPN Research.

A ninth-round pick by the Detroit Tigers out of Seattle University in 2018, Skubal began to emerge as a front-line starter in 2023 and took it to another level thereafter, winning back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards in 2024 and 2025, the first of which came unanimously.

With free agency approaching, the left-hander was the subject of trade rumors after the 2025 season and won a high-stakes fight over his 2026 compensation in February, when an independent arbitrator ruled in favor of his side’s proposal ($32 million) over that of the Tigers’ front office ($19 million).

Rather than trade Skubal, the Tigers splurged on another rotation anchor in Framber Valdez and doubled down on their efforts to win the American League Central. But a slew of injuries and a 6-22 record in May gave president of baseball operations Scott Harris little choice but to put Skubal on the trade market near the end of July. The Dodgers ultimately beat out the Milwaukee Brewers and others, landing him with a prospect package headlined by outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-hander River Ryan.

Skubal posted a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts for the Dodgers in August and September -- plus another 11 innings of three-run ball in October -- and finished 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA over 158⅔ innings for the season. It was Skubal’s lowest innings total in three years, but his workload would have been a lot smaller if not for a revolutionary procedure by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who used a nanoneedle to perform a less invasive surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and essentially cut his recovery time in half.

It helped put Skubal and Boras on a path to eventually secure a record contract.