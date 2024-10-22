Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

“I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with the my brothers ASAP soon as possible,” Williams told ESPN.

Williams, 23, has played six games this season, catching 17 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

This is not the first suspension the speedy receiver has faced in his career as he was previously suspended six games, which was later reduced to four, in the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy.

The Alabama product has 756 receptions yards and six touchdowns in 24 career games. He was selected 12th overall by Detroit in the 2022 NFL Draft.