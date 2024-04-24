The Detroit Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have agreed on a four-year, $120 million extension with $77 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal makes him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.



The 24-year-old is coming off an All-Pro year where he caught 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns in his third season with Detroit. St. Brown was a Pro Bowler the season before, recording 1,161 yards and six TDs.



The Anaheim Hills, Calif., native was selected in the fourth round (No. 112 overall) by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC.



He has 315 catches, 3,588 yards and 21 total touchdowns over the course of his three-year NFL career.

