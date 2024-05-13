The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, according to reports.

Goff, a former No. 1 overall pick, is now the highest-paid player in franchise history.

At $53 million per year, Goff is now the second-highest paid quarterback on a per-year basis, behind Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow ($55M), and just above Los Angeles Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert ($52.5M)

The 29-year-old passed for 4,575 yards last season to go along with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the Lions to the NFC Championship game.

Goff is a three-time Pro-Bowler who has amassed 30,290 yards, 185 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions in his eight year career with the Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

Since being acquire via trade from the Rams as part of the package for Matthew Stafford, Goff has averaged 4,086 yards and 26 touchdowns per season in Detroit, leading the team to a 24-23-1 record as a starter.