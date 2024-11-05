The Detroit Lions added a pass rusher before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, acquiring veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The first-place Lions, who have been seeking defensive end depth since Aidan Hutchinson's leg injury last month, also received a 2026 seventh-round draft selection from the Browns, who landed a 2025 fifth-rounder and a 2026 sixth-rounder in the trade, sources told Schefter.

Smith, 32, has five sacks in nine games this season, his second with the Browns. The three-time Pro Bowler has 65 career sacks over parts of 10 seasons with the Browns, Vikings, Packers and Ravens.

The Lions (7-1) posted a 30.6% pass rush win rate in their three games since Hutchinson's injury, ranking 26th in the NFL during that stretch.

Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg and underwent surgery after Detroit's victory over the Cowboys on Oct. 13. The Lions have not ruled out a return this season for the Pro Bowl pass rusher, who had 7.5 sacks in five games before his injury.

The Lions have won six straight games but have recorded a total of only one sack over their past two, including no sacks in Sunday's crucial victory over the NFC North rival Packers.

Smith is the second established veteran traded away in recent weeks by the last-place Browns (2-7), who have struggled to meet expectations this season after going 11-6 and reaching the playoffs last year.

Cleveland also traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bills last month for a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

— ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.