Raptors’ star Leonard to miss time with knee injury

Toronto Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss “a period of weeks” as he deals with swelling in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Charania adds that an MRI of Leonard’s left knee showed no structural damage. The Raptors confirmed no acute injury and said in a news release that he will be re-evaluated in one week.

Leonard took to social media to comment on the injury.

“Yeah it’s always frustrating missing time. I came back to compete with this team and I’m focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I’ve appreciated the move since I’ve been back. Returning soon. Godspeed,” he wrote.

“It’s alright. We gotta hold it down for my boy [until] he comes back,” said teammate Scottie Barnes.

The team said Leonard will “undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program” to address the injury. According to Charania, Leonard will ramp up for a return after stoppages during the off-season in the short term.

This means he will also miss next Toronto’s upcoming back-to-back in Los Angeles, which includes Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard re-debuted with the Raptors last Wednesday, scoring 23 points in Toronto’s lopsided season-opening win against the Chicago Bulls. He was less effective against the Washington Wizards two nights later as he finished with just 16 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

He then missed Toronto’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening as the team was blown out for their first loss of the season.

Through two games, Leonard is averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on 32.4 per cent shooting. He averaged a career-best 27.9 points in 65 games last season with the Clippers.

The Raptors (2-1) will be back in action Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic (1-2).