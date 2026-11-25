The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a five-year, $80 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Heyman adds the deal includes an opt-out after three seasons. The signing was later confirmed by multiple media reports. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the deal also includes a $5 million signing bonus.

Taira, 27, had a 1.36 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP in 146.0 innings last season for the Seibu Lions of Japan’s NPB league. He’s a veteran of nine seasons in Japan -- all with the Lions -- and has a career ERA of 1.85 with 676 strikeouts in 633.2 innings pitched.

A four-time All-Star and 2020 Olympic gold medalist, Taira utilizes eight different pitches in his arsenal. His best pitch, perhaps, is his four-seam fastball that tops out close to 100 miles per hour. His other pitches include a cutter, sweeper, changeup, splitter, sinker, slider and curveball.

Taira has experience as both a starter and as a reliever. He made 23 appearances and threw 150.0 innings in 2024, but moved to the bullpen in 2025 and had 31 saves.

He was back in the starting rotation this past season and allowed just 95 hits while striking out 141 hitters and going 12-5. He’ll slot into a Blue Jays starting staff alongside Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, Jose Soriano and potentially Spencer Miles.

Taira is the first major acquisition by the Blue Jays this winter and comes after other potential free agent targets Trevor Rogers and Freddy Peralta agreed to deals with other teams.

The Blue Jays are also believed to be looking for outfield and middle infield help, and have been connected to free agents including Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brandon Lowe, Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena.

MLB free agency heating up

Several big-name free agents -- headlined by Tarik Skubal’s record nine-year, $450 million blockbuster agreement with the New York Mets -- have signed in recent days. This comes ahead of the anticipated lockout next week on Dec. 2, which would prevent teams from signing or negotiating with players until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. For players coming from Japan’s NBP league, they would have to sign before the lockout or have their posting window expire.

Taira was officially posted by the Lions at the beginning of this month.

He was the second star player from Japan to sign on Tuesday as outfielder Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs reportedly reached a six-year, $120 million deal.