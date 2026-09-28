Report: Giants acquire QB McCarthy from Vikings

With Jaxson Dart out for the season, the New York Giants have made their move to add to the quarterback room.

ESPN reports the team has acquired J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth-round selection in 2027.

McCarthy, 23, was the 10th overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan, but had fallen to third-string pivot behind starter Kyler Murray and backup Carson Wentz.

A native of Evanston, IL, McCarthy will now provide competition to veteran Jameis Winston, who started Sunday’s 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

After missing the entirety of his rookie season through a knee injury incurred during preseason, McCarthy appeared in 10 games last season. He threw for 1,632 yards on 140-for-243 passing with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He would also miss time with an ankle sprain, concussion and a broken bone in his hand.

Second-year QB Dart tore his meniscus in his knee and also incurred a significant MCL injury in the team’s 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. The hits kept coming for the Giants with the loss of star linebacker Brian Burns to a suspected torn ACL in the win over the Titans on Sunday.

The Giants (2-1) return to action on Sunday with a visit from the Arizona Cardinals (1-2).