(Detroit, MI) -- The Detroit Pistons have reportedly fired head coach Monty Williams after just one season.

The 2022 NBA Coach of the Year signed what was then the richest coaching contract in league history last May.



However, the Pistons suffered a historic 28-game losing streak and finished with a NBA-worst record of 14-and-68.



He leaves with five years and 65-million-dollars left on his deal.



The Pistons will now search for their sixth head coach since 2011.

