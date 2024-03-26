(Los Angeles, CA) -- The bookie in the middle of the Shohei Ohtani sports betting scandal reportedly told people that Ohtani was his client, not the baseball star's interpreter.

According to an ESPN report, Mathew Bowyer of California, made this claim before attorneys got involved.



Since then, his lawyer says Bowyer never spoke with, met, or texted Ohtani.



The Dodgers two-way player has said he doesn't gamble and had no idea four-point-five million dollars was wired from his bank account to Bowyer.



Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers when allegations surfaced about Ohtani's money being spent without his knowledge.

— with files from MetroSource