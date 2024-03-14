The emergency response team was deployed to a Sarnia motel Wednesday as police arrested a Windsor man who was in breach of his release order.
A release order had been issued for 31-year-old Zoltan Zoldi and he was found in a motel at London Line and taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.
According to police, he was wearing body armour and had a loaded handgun on him, along with cash and drugs with an estimated street value of $34,000, including fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine.
Charges include:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm with ammunition
- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Fail to comply with a Prohibition Order contrary sec. 109(3) CCC x6
- Fail to comply with a Prohibition Order contrary sec. 109(2)(b) x2
- Fail to Comply with Probation X 2
- Breach of Release Order
- Possession for the Purpose of trafficking X 3
In a news release, Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis said he's concerned about the repeated presence of these weapons and said, "These types of armed individuals put extreme risk to officers."