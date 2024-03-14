The emergency response team was deployed to a Sarnia motel Wednesday as police arrested a Windsor man who was in breach of his release order.

A release order had been issued for 31-year-old Zoltan Zoldi and he was found in a motel at London Line and taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.



According to police, he was wearing body armour and had a loaded handgun on him, along with cash and drugs with an estimated street value of $34,000, including fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine.



Charges include:



- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Possession of a firearm with ammunition

- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

- Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Carrying a concealed weapon

- Possession of a prohibited device

- Fail to comply with a Prohibition Order contrary sec. 109(3) CCC x6

- Fail to comply with a Prohibition Order contrary sec. 109(2)(b) x2

- Fail to Comply with Probation X 2

- Breach of Release Order

- Possession for the Purpose of trafficking X 3

In a news release, Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis said he's concerned about the repeated presence of these weapons and said, "These types of armed individuals put extreme risk to officers."

