Windsor police say a repeat offender is facing additional charges after being arrested in Windsor.

According to police, 21-year-old Mohamed Al Kuhaly was granted bail last November for multiple charges, including possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm with no licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a restricted weapon, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order.



Police say his bail conditions included house arrest in Hamilton and GPS tracking but earlier this month bail compliance officers investigation and discovered the man to be breaching his conditions.



He was located on July 29 and was arrested at a home in the 3100-block of Northway Avenue by Windsor Police bail compliance officers, who were accompanied by the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.



Al Kuhaly has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order.



The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, which is a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services.



The partnership was launched in March.

