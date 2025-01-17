Ferry service to Boblo Island is unavailable at the moment.

It's expected to resume some time Friday after repairs are done to the propeller.

Cindy Prince, vice president of development for Amico says the ferry was pulled from the water Friday morning after it was damaged due to large ice floes in the water.

She says crews are replacing the propeller and once completed, the ferry will be back in the water running.

Prince is asking island residents to be patient.

"It's definitely life on an island and sometimes mother nature works against us and it's cold enough to form ice floes but it hasn't been cold enough to freeze the top of the river and so a very dangerous in terms of the ferry and it's mechanical health at the moment," says Prince.

She says the full expectation is to have the repairs done today and says emergency plans are also always in place.

"There's always a second and third alternate plan in place," she says. "Emergency services can continue to get to the island and if there was an emergency with a resident, we could move that resident back and forth across."

Boblo Island is located in Amherstburg.

The ferry brings people and vehicles to and from the island.