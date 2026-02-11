The Municipality of Leamington has fined a local rental unit manager fined for fire code violations.

The municipality has obtained convictions resulting in fines totalling $1,920, plus court costs, against a local rental unit manager after a fire safety inspection of a residential housing unit.

The inspection revealed multiple violations of the Ontario Fire Code related to the installation and maintenance of required smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, according to a news release from the municipality.

Following an investigation, the municipality’s fire services issued six provincial offence notices to the rental unit manager for non-compliance with alarm requirements under the fire code.

Charges included:

Three tickets for failure to install a smoke alarm

Three tickets for failure to install a carbon monoxide alarm.

“Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives,” said fire Chief Don Williamson. “Ensuring that these devices are properly installed and maintained in every level of a home and outside sleeping areas is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect residents from fire and carbon monoxide hazards.”

Under the Ontario Fire Code, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are required on every level of a home and outside all sleeping areas in residential buildings. Landlords and property managers are responsible for ensuring these life-saving devices are properly installed and maintained.

Leamington Fire Services urges all residents and property owners to regularly test alarms and replace batteries as needed.

For more information about the Ontario Fire Code requirements or any other fire safety matters, please contact Leamington Fire Services at 519-326-6291, Monday to Friday, between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM, or visit leamington.ca/FireServices.