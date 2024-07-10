Windsor's average rental rates are below the average across Canada according to a recent report.

The average rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor is $1,530 in June, down 0.3 per cent from May, and down 3.1 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, the average asking price for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,792, a 0.1 per cent increase from May, but an increase of 6.4 per cent compared to 2023.

The data released by Rentals.ca and Urbanation, which analyzes monthly listings from the former's network, shows that the average asking rent for a home in Canada reached $2,185 in June, up seven per cent compared with a year ago.

Vancouver is first among the 35 cities listed in the report with an average asking price of $2,724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,648 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Windsor is near the bottom, sitting in 28th out of the cities listed, while St. John's is at the bottom of the list with the average of a one-bedroom apartment at $980, and $1,216 for a two-bedroom apartment.