A fresh look for Windsor’s Father Cullen Baseball Stadium was unveiled Saturday morning, just in time for the busy season.

Windsor baseball players, city officials, and community members celebrated the completed renovations at the diamond.

Mayor Drew Dilkens threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

“This is one of the most beautiful diamonds in the entire city, and when we talk about sport and attracting sport tourism, this facility is one that we’re able to sell, and sell well,” Dilkens said.

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In May 2025, the City of Windsor learned it was one of the 15 communities from across the country selected for the Fields of Dreams program through the Jays Care Foundation.

A $150,000 grant, matched by the city, allowed for the installation of a new backstop with netting and padding.

Samantha Magalas is the city’s manager of parks, recreation and facilities programming, and a member of the Baseball Canada Board of Directors.

“So, the state of it before was the old, metal backstop and actually had an overhang that went over top of the plate, and so it was impeding a little bit of the field of play,” Magalas explained.

“We knew we wanted to do something to improve the play. And improve the look and feel of the park.”

The field, located at Mic Mac Park, has also seen updates to the dugouts, including benches and paint.

On a daily basis, Magalas said players are using the field, with tournaments hosted throughout the season.

“I can tell you, being a former player, and certainly being a coach, that anytime you can show up on a field and have it looking as nice as it can be, it certainly makes you feel like you want to play a little bit better,” Magalas said.

“It gives you more of a big-league look and feel, so it’s definitely something that I hope the players will enjoy.”

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian