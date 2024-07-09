Windsor-Essex could get hit with some heavy wet weather starting late Tuesday and throughout Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl is expected to impact the region.



Doug Gilham, a meteorologist with The Weather Network, told AM800's The Shift that there is the possibility of 40 to 80 millimetres as the system moves over southwestern Ontario.



Rainfall warnings may be issued as confidence in the track of the system increases.



Windsor-Essex may get hit by the southern edge of the system.



"There is from Windsor up to Sarnia, going to see some places with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain. It's not going to come all at once, so that's a good thing, and wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour. So it's not a destructive storm, but it's not a fun day if you had some outdoor plans."



Gilham says the storms will become numerous and widespread late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.



"Then we'll settle into the steady rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night, and into Wednesday. Might even get some breaks during the day on Wednesday, with the heaviest rain passing just to the north. A bit of a dry slot into the southern most parts of southwestern Ontario."



He says there will be some thunderstorms mixed in, on and off, with this system.



"This is quite a widespread soaker, again it's going to range in amounts. Looks like a little bit lower amounts near Lake Erie, and higher amounts up towards Lake Huron and areas a little bit further to the north."



Gilham adds that sunshine will return Thursday.

