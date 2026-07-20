Reminder to use marine radios properly following influx of false distress calls

Island View Marina prepares for the start of boating season after getting the greenlight from the province in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

A reminder to those on local waterways to use radio equipment properly following an influx of false distress calls.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) states that marine radios are not toys, and are an excellent piece of equipment when used properly.

This comes after the U.S. Coast Guard issued a release aimed at raising awareness of hoaxes amid false distress calls transmitted in the Great Lakes.

Since October 1, 2025, Coast Guard command centre watchstanders in the Great Lakes District have received 187 false distress calls, including three confirmed hoaxes.

While the DND and CAF don’t have exact numbers for distress calls on local waterways, they do state that many of the distress calls the U.S. Coast Guard receives Canada also responds.

They add that making false distress or mayday calls is extremely dangerous, and wrong information being sent to search and rescue crews cause unnecessary searches.

It is illegal to make false distress calls which could result in fines or jail time.

Everyone is reminded to stay safe and stay smart when out on the water.