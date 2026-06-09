A jury trial is underway for Glen Mayer of LaSalle, who is accused of killing Tony Bechara of Lakeshore. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske has the details.

'Affair’ fueled LaSalle man in Lakeshore murder: Jury trial underway A jury trial is underway for Glen Mayer of LaSalle, who is accused of killing Tony Bechara of Lakeshore. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske has the details.

A jury trial is underway for a LaSalle man accused of killing a Lakeshore man.

Glen Mayer, 49, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Tony Bechara, 47.

Bechara was killed on Jan. 20, 2024, at his home in Lakeshore.

“This is a case about decisions,” Assistant Crown Attorney Reem Said told the jury in her opening statement Tuesday morning.

Said alleges Mayer decided to arm himself with a handgun, decided to drive 45 minutes from his home in LaSalle to Lakeshore where he made “…a decision to shoot and kill Mr. Bechara.”

Prosecutors say the murder happened after Mayer learned that his wife was “in a relationship” with Bechara around 5 a.m. that morning.

His wife worked with Bechara at a Tecumseh restaurant.

OPP continue Lakeshore homicide Essex County OPP continue to investigate the murder of a man in Lakeshore. Jan 2024. (CTV News file image)

Around 5:30 a.m., the Crown alleges Mayer used his wife’s phone to text Bechara.

“Hey, it’s Glen. Everyone loses today,“ Said alleges Mayer texted. “I’ll speed up your karma. You should know better.”

Said told the jury they will hear evidence from civilians, experts and police over the next four weeks.

The Crown will present video surveillance evidence – which they say shows Mayer parking just up the street from Bechara’s home and enter through the rear sliding door of his house.

The sound of “three loud sounds” similar to gunshots was also captured on video surveillance, the Crown says.

Police seized three spent shell casings and a handgun – registered to Mayer – inside the Lakeshore home.

Justice Ross Macfarlane told the jury of eight men and six women Tuesday, the prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt: