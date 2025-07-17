FERGUS — Ontario's alcohol regulator has suspended and is seeking to revoke the liquor licence of a bar in Fergus after one of the owners was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has issued an order that halted liquor sales at the Goofie Newfie as of July 15.

The commission says it has also issued a notice of proposal to revoke the bar's liquor licence.

The regulator says the Liquor Licence and Control Act states that people are not eligible for a liquor licence when there are reasonable grounds to believe they won't do business according to the law and with integrity and honesty.

It says the court ruling in the sex assault case of Robert O'Brien is enough evidence to back up those concerns.

The commission says businesses who are served with a suspension order or a notice of proposal to revoke a licence have the right to appeal within 15 days.