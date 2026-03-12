Registration opens today for the spring/summer curling season.

The City of Windsor put out a survey in mid-February to gauge demand for curling in the off-season at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, and says there was interest among curlers.

Registration for the 18-week season opens Thursday, March 12. League play will take place on Wednesdays at Rink B between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will run from April 15 to August 12.

The city says the ice at Capri will be shared between curlers, hockey, and figure skating groups. Both hockey and curling lines will be painted on the ice to allow for dual use.

Administration will turn the ice over weekly to ensure that all user groups can participate during the spring/summer season.

Last June, curlers were bumped from Rink A at Capri after the city converted it back to hockey ice to replace the damaged AM800 rink at the WFCU Centre following a fire. A fall curling season is expected to be offered at Capri later this year.

Early-bird pricing of $338.50 will be available from March 12 to March 19. Regular-rate of $354.75 registration will be available from March 20 until March 27.

Residents interested in participating can register in person at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex front desk or by calling (519) 966-6065.