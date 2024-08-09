A three-day basketball tournament will be held at Festival Plaza on the riverfront at the end of the month.

The Battle at the Plaza will begin Friday Aug. 30 to Sunday Sept. 1.



Teams of four in seven different divisions will compete on multiple courts set to host 3-on-3 games with the hope of being crowned the inaugural Battle 519 champion in their division.



President Manny Pangilinan says Battle 519 is the latest in a series of events hosted in other parts of Ontario, including Brampton, Montreal, and Toronto.



"It's something that Windsor has never seen before. I don't believe it has. It's something that's unique that happens at the riverfront and with the help of the community in support of Battle 519 we hope to make this an annual event."



He says this event is about showcasing the city's love of basketball.

"It's been growing exponentially, especially within our youth, the love and passion for the game. We wanted to showcase that and I think we're using basketball as a platform for a bigger thing which is to bring the community together around basketball while supporting two amazing charities."



Pangilinan says all proceeds raised through the event will be donated to Hospice of Windsor and Essex County and W.E. Care for Kids.



"Hospice for me has always been one of those charitable organizations that do so much for families during hard times and I think it was important in our inaugural year, for me anyways and in our organization Battle 519 to recognize that. With respect to W.E. Care for Kids, we wanted to make sure that there was a kids charity this was part of this inaugural event."



Divisions include men's, women's, corporate, senior varsity (GR. 11-12), junior varsity GR. 9-10) and elementary (GR. 7-8).



Organizers say all players will receive a battle 519 reversible jersey and players have an opportunity to compete for prizes.



Pangilinan encourages teams to register sooner rather than later as they will need to soon cut off registration in order to order jersey's and plan the daily tournament schedule.



Registration for youth divisions is $250 per team, adult men's and women's teams are $350 per team, and corporate teams cost $400 to register.



Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in local food trucks, and explore unique offerings from pop-up restaurants and retail vendors to live music and entertainment.

