Planning is well underway for the annual Terry Fox Run in Tecumseh.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, organizing committee chair Jan Wright says it's the 28th year the run has been held in Tecumseh.



She says this year's event starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 15 at Green Acres Optimist Park.



Wright says if you want to take part, you can register as an individual or as a team.



"This is the 44th annual Terry Fox Run and the 28th year in Tecumseh," says Wright. "Tecumseh is the local run but we draw participates from Tecumseh, Windsor, Lakeshore and all over Essex County."



She says individuals can run, walk, bike or wheel the 2, 5, and 10K routes.



"So there's really something for everyone," she says. "We have lots of runners. Some of them timing their runs and starting off but it's not a competitive event, very family friendly."

Wright says it's a fun event.

"It's all business before the run and after the run it's a lot of fun and a great family event," says Wright. "The Optimist of St. Clair Beach do a barbecue, music, we have jumpy castle games, crafts, face painting, lots of fun things for the family."

Wright says registration is now open online or individuals can register the day of the event at the park.



She says money raised supports cancer research.



Fox's historic Marathon of Hope became a fundraising beacon for cancer research when he attempted to run across Canada on a prosthetic leg in 1980.



The annual run has grown to involve millions of participants in more than 700 communities across Canada since 1981.

