Registration now open for 2026 fall curling season in Windsor

The City of Windsor is getting ready to welcome back curlers to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

The city says registration for league play for the 2026 fall season is now open and is offering early-birding pricing of $451.50 until August 2.

City officials say registration at the regular rate of $473.00 begins on August 3 and continues until registration closes on August 16.

Ice time for individuals or group rentals will be available starting on September 26.

The city says the curling facility at the South Windsor complex includes five sheets of curling ice.

On April 28, 2025, a fire at the WFCU Centre resulted in the AM800 community rink being closed, forcing the city to reevaluate the overall ice time schedule to accommodate as many user groups as possible.

During its June 9, 2025, meeting, council directed administration to convert Rink A at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex from a curling sheet to a skating ice pad to accommodate user groups displaced by the fire and to offer a spring-summer season for curling to begin in April 2026.

But earlier this year, city council approved an administration recommendation against converting one of the ice pads to allow curling during the spring and summer due to a lack of interest.

According to a city report, curling registration was opened in mid-March, but only four people signed up.