Windsor, LaSalle, and Chatham-Kent police services say they will not take part in the federal assault-style firearms compensation program at this time.

Windsor police said in a statement that after reviewing the program’s framework questions remain around operational requirements, resource demands, and whether it can be effectively implemented locally.

The services said opting out allows officers to stay focused on core priorities, including emergency response, criminal investigations, crime prevention, and supporting victims.

The federal government said 22,000 assault-style firearms were declared in first week of buyback program.

Anyone who owns an assault-style firearm must dispose of it or permanently deactivate it before the amnesty ends on Oct. 30, 2026, or they could face criminal charges.

-With files from CTV News