The Boer War Memorial at Jackson Park in Windsor has been rededicated after significant work to restore the monument that honours those who served in the conflict in South Africa.

A rededication ceremony was held Wednesday for the memorial to the Boer War, which marked Canada's first official dispatch of troops to an overseas war.

In 1899, fighting erupted between Great Britain and two small republics in South Africa that had been settled by Boers, descendants of the region's first Dutch immigrants.

Canada's then Prime Minister, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, agreed to send a battalion of volunteers to South Africa, and over the next three years, more than 7,000 Canadians, including 12 women nurses and 48 Windsor-Essex locals, served overseas.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Hardy Wheeler says this memorial is a recognition of the local volunteers.

"South African war was awful. No war is pleasant, but again, they're all young men, and 12 nursing sisters also joined the forces over there. So it was full Canadian participation,' he says.

Of the Canadians who served in South Africa, 267 were killed.

Wheeler says there were awful conditions for the soldiers in South Africa.

"No war is ever good. But disease was even worse then; more died of disease than in combat. It's important to remember those who served, whether they came back or not; that's the most important thing. This memorial being refurbished by the city is in recognition that it's important," he says.

In 2020, city council approved an extensive restoration project as the monument, first constructed in 1906, required significant repairs.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says this is not a forgotten war in the City of Windsor.

"City council made a significant investment to make sure that we remember and honour the veterans that fought in that war. I think the attendance today speaks for the importance of what the community puts behind making sure that we keep good care and good condition, our memorials, our fountains, and the things that celebrate the people who made the ultimate sacrifice," he says.

The city worked with +VG Heritage Architects and Clifford Restoration Limited on the $675,000 restoration project, which included memorial stonework repairs, surrounding pathway reconstruction, re-furbishing of a decorative stone basin and ornamental features, and a new historical plaque.