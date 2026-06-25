Reflecting Pool now under surveillance as Trump blames ‘vandals’ for green algae

The newly refurbished green algae contaminated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is seen from the Washington Memorial on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. security apparatus is keeping watch at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, whose blue colour has been fouled by green algae after being newly renovated at U.S. President Donald Trump’s request.

National Guard troops patrol the area around the roughly 2,000-foot-long (610-metre-long) basin on Washington’s National Mall in groups of threes and fours. Solar-powered light towers illuminate the area at night and roughly a half-dozen mobile security stations outfitted with surveillance cameras ring the perimeter.

The stepped-up security measures follow a US$14.7 million refurbishment of the Reflecting Pool. Trump has blamed dark-of-night saboteurs for the issues with the project, but has presented no evidence to support his claims. Green algae has been a persistent problem in the pool.

The security presence unnerved Mary Jane Willard, a tourist from Seattle, Wash.

“It’s very sad to come here and see all the fences, to see all the National Guard here, to see all the cameras,” Willard said on Wednesday. “It just shouldn’t be here.”

Three weeks ago, the Trump administration declared victory in completing work to repaint the landmark pool, which stretches from the Lincoln Memorial nearly to the Washington Monument. The colour was “American flag blue” for the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence on July 4.

In the days since, the pool has been beset by problems including blooms of algae, a long-running scourge that has tinted the water a vibrant green, and chips of blue paint peeling off the bottom.

Days before the National Mall will host U.S. 250th anniversary celebrations, the Reflecting Pool has become the latest symbol of Trump’s Washington: a test of his attempts to bend reality in his favour and command law enforcement to his personal whims.

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Different shades of colours are seen on the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) (Rahmat Gul)

Few details on vandalism arrests

Trump has shown a personal interest in the Reflecting Pool project, one of a series of ways he has sought to put his stamp on Washington’s monumental core.

Trump has alleged, without providing evidence, that vandals cut a 250-foot (76-metre) or perhaps a 350-foot (107-metre) gash in the pool, causing the chipped paint, and poured chemicals into the water to generate algae growth.

Trump, pressed on the lack of evidence to support the allegations, told reporters on Monday, “at the right time, you’ll see it. You’ll see it in court.”

The Department of the Interior said in a social media post on Tuesday that six people have been arrested for alleged vandalism at the Reflecting Pool and seven more were issued federal citations. The department said it is also investigating the “gash” that Trump spoke about though no evidence has emerged to support those claims.

Neither the Department of the Interior nor the U.S. Park Police has disclosed the names of those charged or the offenses they are facing. Neither agency responded to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Local and federal court records show no cases in recent days involving vandalism at the Reflecting Pool. Those arrested may not show up in local Washington, D.C. court records unless the U.S. Attorney’s Office decides to bring a case.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a Trump ally, told Fox News in an interview broadcast on Sunday that those charged “will face the criminal justice system.”

National Guard members look at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) National Guard members look at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein)

Olympic cyclist handcuffed

One of those arrested was former U.S. Olympian David Hearn. Video posted on social media by conservative journalist Emily Miller showed Hearn, who was cycling near the pool, being approached by National Guard troops and later handcuffed by police.

Hearn, in an interview with The Washington Post, denied destroying or removing any property but said he reached into the pool and grabbed a partially detached piece of the peeling pool liner.

“Treating ordinary conduct as criminal diverts attention from the real questions of how this project was managed,” Norm Eisen, a lawyer representing Hearn who has been involved in a series of lawsuits against the Trump administration, said in a statement. “Using the criminal justice system to target innocent people as a form of distraction is textbook authoritarian behavior.”

Hearn is due to appear in local Washington, D.C. court on July 9.

Despite the stepped-up surveillance, the atmosphere near the Reflecting Pool was mostly relaxed on Wednesday as tourists enjoyed a sun-soaked early summer morning in Washington.

“I came down to check it out for myself, but I actually think I was expecting something a little different. It looks pretty good to me,” said Joanna Walling, who was visiting from Merritt Island, Fla. “It doesn’t look like anyone’s out here vandalizing today.”

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; additional reporting by Brad Heath, Editing by Michael Learmonth and David Gregorio, Reuters