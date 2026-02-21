Essex County OPP and the County of Essex are both reminding drivers about reduced load restrictions on a number of roads.

Provincial police say the hauling of heavy loads on area township and county roads during the spring thaw causes substantial damage to the roadways, which in turn leads to increased costs for the taxpayers of the local communities.

The damage to the road increases the risks to motorists due to washboarding, potholes, and pavement deterioration, which in turn impacts insurance rates and increases the possibility of injury or death due to unforeseen or unusual driving conditions.

The half-load season within Essex County began February 18 and runs until April 30, 2026.

Officials with the County of Essex say that operators are advised to observe the 5-tonne-per-axle load-restriction signs on County roads during this period.