Red Wings, DeBrincat agree on seven-year, $91 million extension

The Detroit Red Wings and star winger Alex DeBrincat have agreed on a seven-year, $91 million contract extension, according TSN Hockey Insider and Athletic writer Chris Johnston.

The new deal, which is not officially signed, features an average annual value of $13 million as well as reported no-trade clause in the first four years and a limited no-trade clause for the final three seasons.

DeBrincat, who scored two goals and added an assist in an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, has tallied four goals and four assists over six games this season, his fourth in Detroit.

The 28-year-old native of Farming Hills, Michigan had a career season in 2025-26 with the Wings, recording 41 goals and 44 assists over 82 games.

DeBrincat hasn’t missed a game with the Red Wings since joining the organization ahead of the 2023-24 campaign on a four-year, $31.5 million contract.

His current contract expires at the end of this season and features an average annual value of $7.88 million.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, DeBrincat has scored 298 goals and 305 assists over 702 career games with the Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators and Red Wings.

DeBrincat has two goals and four assists over nine playoff games, all with the Blackhawks in 2020.

The Red Wings, who haven’t made the playoffs in a decade, sit last in the Atlantic Division with a 1-3-2 record following Tuesday’s loss.